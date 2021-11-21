Jalen Richard among Raiders’ inactive players against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders announced their inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and backup running back/returner Jalen Richard was among the players ruled out.

Richard injured his ribs in a Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. he practiced some during the week, though, leading up to the Cincinnati game. Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber will backup starting tailback Josh Jacobs. Drake returned a kick after Richard was hurt last week and he may do the job against the Bengals.

The other inactive Las Vegas players are: Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, cornerback Keisean Nixon, rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive lineman Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia ruled out Kwiatkoski and Nixon on Friday. They have ankle injuries.

Safety Roderic Teamer is active Sunday. He was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday, he had been out with a shoulder injury. Fullback Sutton Smith is also active after being elevated from the practice squad. He will be making his NFL debut. He is playing Sunday, of course, because standout fullback Alec Ingold is out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in his knee last week against Kansas City.