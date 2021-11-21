Final score: Bengals 32, Raiders 13

Once again on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like a lost team, especially on offense, and they fell to 5-9 at Allegiant Stadium as they dropped another crucial AFC game against the Cinncinatti Bengals.

Let’s take a quick look at the gory details:

Records:

The Raiders are 5-5, the Bengals are 6-4.

What it means:

The Raiders have lost three games and are digging a hole for themselves in the AFC. Las Vegas is 2-1 against AFC North teams with a Week 15 game at the Cleveland Browns remaining. The Bengals completely controlled the Raiders, winning in their first game after their bye week for first time since 2015. The Bengals also snapped a two-game losing streak of their own on Sunday.

Turning point:

The Bengals were the better team for most of the game, but they pulled away from the Raiders in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns. The first was one a drive that lasted more than seven minutes, and then Cincinnati sealed the win with a quick touchdown after a Derek Carr interception (he has been picked off in four straight games) in Las Vegas territory. Carr later was sacked and lost a fumble. He leads the NFL in lost fumbled since entering the league in 2014.

Injury report:

Las Vegas left guard John Simpson left the game in the first half with a ribs injury, Jordan Simmons took his place. There were no other reported Las Vegas injuries, but Carr was limping off the field after the sack/fumble. We will see if it is serious.

What’s next:

It’s a quick turnaround. The Raiders play at the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in a Thanksgiving Day game. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. This game is going to be a challenge for the Silver and Black.