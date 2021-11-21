Las Vegas Raiders open as 7-point underdogs vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12

The Las Vegas Raiders are now officially on a losing streak after an embarrassing performance on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals shut down the Raiders' offense leading to a blowout to lose 32-13.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 12 games, and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road with Dallas Cowboys as -7 favorites and an O/U of 51 for the Thanksgiving Day game. The offense hopefully will come to play this week after allowing a struggling for the third week in a row

There are two teams on a BYE this week, meaning that there is only a total of 15 games. The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Cowboys -7 over the Raiders.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs Cowboys

Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250

Opening point spread: Cowboys –7

Opening point total: 51

