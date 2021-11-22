Raiders Week 12 opponent: Meet the Dallas Cowboys

There’s no messing around this week — the Las Vegas Raiders have a game in three days as they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick, early look at the Cowboys:

Record:

Dallas is 7-3 after a 19-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Receiver issues:

Former Raiders’ wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play in the game because he is on the NFL’s reserve-COVID-19 list. Also, outstanding Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb was lost on Sunday with a concussion and will have a difficult time being cleared for Thursday’s game. Thus, Dallas will be challenged in the passing game.

The last meeting:

The Raiders lost to the Cowboys 20-17 in December 2017 in Oakland in the infamous Gene Steratore “index card game.” Yes, we know you’re still mad about it. So is Jack Del Rio.

Last Thanksgiving Day meeting:

These two teams played on Thanksgiving Day in 2013 in Dallas. The Cowboys won 31-24.