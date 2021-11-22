Silver Minings: AFC Week 11 roundup

The Las Vegas Raiders certainly hurt their postseason chances by losing yesterday but luckily, the other teams in the AFC keep beating up on each other and leaving the door open for the Raiders. Las Vegas has some work to do but they’re only a game behind Buffalo for the seventh playoff spot in the conference.

Key Stats:

Carson Wentz, QB, Colts: 11/20, 106 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 2 carries, 18 rushing yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: 34 total touches, 204 total yards, 5 total TDs

Michael Pittman, WR, Colts: 2 catches, 23 yards

Darius Leonard, LB, Colts: 5 total tackles, 2 solo

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: 21/35, 209 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 2 carries, 18 rushing yards

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills: 6 catches, 80 yards

Stefon Digs, WR, Bills: 4 catches, 23 yards, 2 TDs

Matt Milano, LB, Bills: 9 total tackles, 3 solo, 1 TFL

By the time you’re done reading this article, Jonathan Taylor will have scored another touchdown. This one was an absolutely dominating effort by the Colts who just turned back the clock and played some old-school, smash-mouth football. Meanwhile, the Bills have now lost three out of their last five and the division lead to the Patriots, who won on Thursday night.

Buffalo will head to New Orleans on Thanksgiving and Indianapolis will stay at home to take on Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Key Stats:

Tyler Huntley, QB: 26/36, 219 passing yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 7 carries, 40 rushing yards

Devonta Freeman, RB: 22 total touches, 80 total yards, 1 TD

Mark Andrews, TE: 8 catches, 73 yards

Tyus Bowser, EDGE: 5 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

Lamar Jackson was out with an illness and that was part of the reason for the Ravens rather low offensive production. However, Tyler Huntley and Baltimore’s defense were enough as the team was able to get down the field and win late and the Bears’ offense struggled to get much going outside of a few big plays.

That win bumps the Ravens up to the two seed in the AFC as they get set to take on the Browns at home on Sunday night football

Detroit Lions 10 Cleveland Browns 13

Key Stats:

Baker Mayfield, QB: 15/29, 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 carries, 9 rushing yards

Nick Chubb, RB: 24 total touches, 144 total yards, 1 receiving TD

Jarvis Landry, WR: 5 total touches, 42 total yards, 1 rushing TD

John Johnson III, S: 8 total tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL

We’ll file this one in the “when wins really feel like losses” category for the Browns. Not only were the Browns playing the winless Lions, but the Lions were also starting their backup quarterback and almost came back to win this game in the fourth quarter. The nightmare of a season continued for Baker Mayfield as he continues to battle through injuries but is also starting to look like a detriment to his team.

At 6-5, Cleveland owns the 10th spot in the conference with Indy holding the current tiebreaker, and the Browns have to go to the Ravens’ place next week.

Key Stats:

Ryan Tannehill, QB: 35/52, 323 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs

Adrian Peterson, RB: 9 carries, 40 yards

A.J. Brown, WR: 5 catches, 48 yards

Jeffery Simmons, DT: 5 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Upsets have been the theme of the last few weeks and this one might be the most surprising. This was the first time it felt like the Titans were missing Derrick Henry, partially because they played in a monsoon that made throwing the ball difficult. More bad news on the injury front could be coming Tennessee’s way too as A.J. Brown left the game and didn’t return with a chest injury.

They still hold the top spot in the AFC, but the Titans have to play the surging Patriots on the road next week.

Key Stats:

Patrick Mahomes, QB: 23/37, 260 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Tyreek Hill, WR: 10 total touches, 110 total yards

Travis Kelce, TE: 5 catches, 74 yards

Chris Jones, DL: 5 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 1 PD

The Raiders’ upcoming opponent couldn’t give them any help in the division. Kansas City’s offense didn’t look great, or at least not as impressive as last week, but their defense is starting to figure it out. The Chiefs have allowed just under 12 points per game in their last four contests and Chris Jones was virtually unblockable yesterday.

Kansas City maintains the AFC West lead and the fourth seed, and they’ll have a week off before taking on Denver at home on December 5th.

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert, QB: 30/41, 382 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 9 carries, 90 yards

Austin Ekeler, RB: 17 touches, 115 total yards, 4 total TDs

Mike Williams, WR: 5 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD

Joey Bosa, EDGE: 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 3 QB hits

The Chargers tried to Charger this one by giving up 27 points in the fourth quarter, but Justin Herbert wasn’t having it and put together a comeback of his own. Los Angeles’ offense just dominated the game as they had over 533 total yards and 7.7 yards per play. Their defense did give up a decent amount of yards and points late, but Joey Bosa and Co. were good enough at the end of the game to shut the door on Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

With the AFC’s second wild card spot in hand, Los Angeles will head to Denver next Sunday, who was on a bye this week.

