Raiders injury report: Guard John Simpson is day-to-day

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have much time to mend injuries before their next game and fortunately for them, they don’t have a lot to worry about as they prepare to play at the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Las Vegas interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said starting left guard John Simpson is the only new injured player the team is dealing with. Bisaccia said Simpson is being treated for an oblique strain and he is day-to-day. Simpson had an MRI on Monday and Bisaccia said the team is still uncertain if it will keep him out of the Dallas game. Jordan Simmons replaced Simpson on Sunday in a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, kicker Daniel Carlson was out Monday with a non-COVId-19 illness. It is not known if the illness will linger.

It may be difficult for backups Nick Kwiatkoski and Keisean Nixon to be able to play Tuesday. they have been out with ankle injuries. Backup running back/returner Jalen Richard has a chance to play Thursday. He didn’t play against the Bengals after he got injured against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.