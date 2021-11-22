Tape Don’t Lie: Bengals instant reaction

It’s been tough sledding for the Las Vegas Raiders recently as the Raiders’ playoff hopes are quickly slipping away after the 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday.

The Tape Don’t Lie crew mustered up the strength to recap this abysmal showing by the Silver and Black and give their initial thoughts on the game and Las Vegas future. We’ve reached the point of the year where the spirit of the Autumn Wind turns into the NFL Draft, a feeling all too common within Raider Nation.

Please make sure to download, subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts.