Silver Minings: Raiders’ points issues are mounting

This is becoming a weekly thing.
Last week, we looked at the Las Vegas Raiders’ scoring issues and now we must dive in again after the Raiders managed to score just 13 points in a 32-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Raiders have been beaten by a combined score of 73-27 at home in the last two games, first by the Kansas City Chiefs and now the Bengals. The Raiders are 5-5. They have averaged 31 points game in their five victories and have averaged 13 points in their five losses. For the season, Las Vegas is averaging 22.3 points a game.
As this tweet from the Associated Press shows, the Raiders’ low-point totals in their losses is among the worst outputs in the entire NFL.
Teams held to 16 points or fewer 5 times in 1st 10 games this season:#Raiders— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 22, 2021
Bears
Lions
Texans
It is also becoming historic in team history:
Times in past 40 seasons #Raiders were held to 16 points or fewer in 5 of 1st 10 games:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 22, 2021
2021: 5
2018: 5
2017: 5
2014: 7
2009: 8
2008: 7
2006: 6
1992: 6
While it’s no mystery, if the Raiders are going to snap out of their funk, they must find a way to get the offense rolling again.
