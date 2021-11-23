 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders’ points issues are mounting

Las Vegas’ scoring drought is getting worrisome

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
Down goes Derek Carr
This is becoming a weekly thing.

Last week, we looked at the Las Vegas Raiders’ scoring issues and now we must dive in again after the Raiders managed to score just 13 points in a 32-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Raiders have been beaten by a combined score of 73-27 at home in the last two games, first by the Kansas City Chiefs and now the Bengals. The Raiders are 5-5. They have averaged 31 points game in their five victories and have averaged 13 points in their five losses. For the season, Las Vegas is averaging 22.3 points a game.

As this tweet from the Associated Press shows, the Raiders’ low-point totals in their losses is among the worst outputs in the entire NFL.

It is also becoming historic in team history:

While it’s no mystery, if the Raiders are going to snap out of their funk, they must find a way to get the offense rolling again.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Inexcusable offense: That’s why the Las Vegas Review-Journal described the Raiders’ effort against the Bengals on Sunday.
  • Give up run game? That’s what The Athletic thinks Las Vegas should do.
  • Talk it out: The Athletic’s podcast team broke down the Raiders’ latest defeat.
  • Ruggs update: Former Raiders’ receiver Henry Ruggs III was back in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday.
  • Mock draft time: PFF gives the Raiders another defensive back in its mock draft.

