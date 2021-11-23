Raiders slow to get DeSean Jackson involved in offense

DeSean Jackson has been on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster for two games and he has yet to make an impact on the offense.

The Raiders agreed to terms with the 34-year-old wide receiver an hour after their loss at the New York Giants on Nov. 7. That was the team’s first game without the released Henry Ruggs III and it was evident that the offense was missing the speed element the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft offered.

However, two games into the Jackson tenure and the Raiders are still badly missing Ruggs’ speed game. The Las Vegas offense isn’t getting much from its receivers. Quarterback Derek Carr completed just five passes to receivers in Sunday’s 32-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — four to slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and one to starter Zay Jones. Jackson had one carry for four yards.

In his first game with the Raiders, Jackson lost a fumble on his only catch, a 38-yard play in which he did flash his patented speed. Jackson played nine snaps against the Chiefs and he was on the field for 16 of the Raiders’ 47 snaps against the Bengals.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said after the Cincinnati game that the Raiders are trying to work Jackson into the offense.

“We had multiple packages for DeSean. I know that he got more plays today,” Bisaccia said. “He was in position to hopefully, we felt he could get some big plays, explosive plays out of it, but we just didn’t. A little bit of pressure lies to some degree and we stepped up and ended up hitting some of the check downs. We had a chance to hit [Darren] Waller with a few big plays and getting him open the way people was trying to play us. DeSean is getting better and better each week. When we got in the two-minute mode towards the end, he wasn’t in there, it was just not what we have for him right now with all of the formations that we are trying to do with that.”

Clearly, the Las Vegas offense has a lot to correct, but trying to get more from Jackson is certainly a priority.