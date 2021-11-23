Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Cowboys

Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys was kind enough to spend a little over an hour previewing the game with me.
Topics Discussed:
- Dak Prescott’s comeback season and where he struggles
- Who’s playing WR for the Cowboys with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both likely out
- Dallas’ RB duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard
- Cowboys’ OL a little overrated?
- Who is still healthy on Dallas’ DL?
- Micah Parsons’s rookie brilliance
- The Trevon Diggs enigma
- & more!
