Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Cowboys

Get some inside info on the Cowboys before Thanksgiving

By Matt Holder
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders
Derek Carr and Dak Prescott 2017
Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys was kind enough to spend a little over an hour previewing the game with me.

Topics Discussed:

  • Dak Prescott’s comeback season and where he struggles
  • Who’s playing WR for the Cowboys with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both likely out
  • Dallas’ RB duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard
  • Cowboys’ OL a little overrated?
  • Who is still healthy on Dallas’ DL?
  • Micah Parsons’s rookie brilliance
  • The Trevon Diggs enigma
  • & more!

