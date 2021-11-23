Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Cowboys

Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys was kind enough to spend a little over an hour previewing the game with me.

Topics Discussed:

Dak Prescott’s comeback season and where he struggles

Who’s playing WR for the Cowboys with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both likely out

Dallas’ RB duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard

Cowboys’ OL a little overrated?

Who is still healthy on Dallas’ DL?

Micah Parsons’s rookie brilliance

The Trevon Diggs enigma

& more!

