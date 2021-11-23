Raiders’ Week 15 game at Cleveland Browns will be on Saturday, December 18

Well, you now have plans for Saturday, Dec. 18.

It’s a Raiders game day.

The NFL announced the Raiders’ Week 15 game at the Cleveland Browns will be part of a Saturday AFC doubleheader, kicking off at 1:30 p.m. PT.

When the NFL 2021 schedule was released in May, the game was listed as either a Saturday or Sunday game. It could have AFC playoff implications. The Raiders are currently 5-5 and the Browns are 6-5.

This was always going to be a challenging portion of Las Vegas’ schedule and it just got a little tougher. They play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 12, so the Raiders now have back-to-back road games in likely poor weather six days apart.

Of course, since the game in Cleveland is starting at 4:30 p.m. locally, most of the game will be played under the lights ... most likely in cold weather. Nighttime December winds off Lake Erie can get dicey.

The rest of the Raiders’ regular-season schedule is set, but Sunday games can always be flexed.