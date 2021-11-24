Silver Minings: Brandon Parker shines

One of the few bright spots Sunday in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 32-13 home defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals — their third straight loss — was the play of right tackle Brandon Parker,

According to Pro Football Focus, Parker was the highest graded Las Vegas player in the game.

The five highest-graded players against the Bengals in Week 11:



1. Brandon Parker - 85.0

2. Darren Waller - 82.8

3. Maxx Crosby - 78.4

4. John Simpson - 76.9

5. Nate Hobbs - 75.5 pic.twitter.com/cDq8H6Uytk — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 22, 2021

A 85 score is an indication that a player had a strong game, regardless of position. Parker has struggled much of this season. His overall grade from Pro Football Focus is just 48, which is not a great grade.

Parker, a fourth-year player, has started since Week 5 when the Raiders moved rookie Alex Leatherwood from right tackle to right guard. Again, Parker has struggled a lot this season, but perhaps his strong performance against the Bengals will lead to a strong finish of the season for Parker, who is a free agent in the offseason.

