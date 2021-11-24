Silver and Black Pride’s Week 12 NFL game picks

Thanksgiving is all about football and family — and that’s why I’m thankful to have the Las Vegas Raiders and our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride to share with you guys. We’re all one big family here, and I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving!

Here are the Week 12 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for all of the Thanksgiving day games, and the opening lines are Bears -3 against the Lions, Cowboys -7.5 against the Raiders and Bills -6 against the Saints. Totals are available for each game and lines for every game this weekend are available over on DraftKings.

After a total of 165 possible contests, here is the writer’s standing:

Bill comes in hot with a huge 12-3 week that was the third-best among all experts on Tallysight to finally overtake me as the leader! It’s been a long time coming but a miserable sub-.500, 7-8 performance by me gives the old man a comfortable two and a half-pick lead with six weeks to go. BD also had an impressive showing, picking 10 out of 15 games correctly. Meanwhile, Marcus went back to the strategy of not making any picks to gain some ground...

Fan Community Leaderboard

It was a bounceback week for our fan community with 20 people making at least nine correct picks. Shoutout to our Week 11 leaders JustWinBaby85, Silver & Black Pride, Bliznakoff and especially RaiderBorn, who put together a 10-5 week and landed a spot on our overall leaderboard.

Wall so Hard, LivingLegend, PHX Raider, Mocakes and ColoRaider all went 9-6 this past week so there isn’t much movement at the top of our board. Wall so Hard and LivingLegend stay tied for first while the other three are two games off of the lead. We’re entering crunch time so every pick matters!

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders