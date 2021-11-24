Raiders news: Mark Davis will evaluate Mike Mayock’s future after season

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis will wait until after the season before deciding the future of general manager Mike Mayock.

The details are hear from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media:

Is Mike Mayock gonna be with the Raiders next year??



"His job is definitely gonna be evaluated by Mark Davis at the end of the season" ~@RapSheet #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/LJ5V909KJp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 24, 2021

The fact that Davis will evaluate Mayock in January is not surprising. That’s been expected. But what is interesting is Davis, once again, will chat with Raiders’ “elders” to make his decision. Of course, he did that in early 2012 before he hired Reggie McKenzie to run the Raiders after the death of his father, Al Davis.

Among the people Davis closely confided in were Raiders’ Hall of Fame coach John Madden and former Davis assistant Ron Wolf. McKenzie worked with Wolf in Green Bay and he was a former Raiders’ player so he checked another box that’s important to this franchise.

I’d expect Madden and Wolf to be part of the group Davis huddles with. If that’s the case, if Mayock is replaced. one name to keep an eye on is Wolf’s son, Eliot Wolf. He is currently a front office consultant with the New England Patriots.

In my opinion, I think Davis should cast a wide net and look at candidates beyond the Silver and Black umbrella. It’s OK if a GM and/or head-coach candidate doesn’t have Raiders ties. A new, fresh perspective is helpful sometimes.

Of course, it is not a sure thing that Mayock will be let go. As Rapoport said in his report, there will be many considerations.

I’d expect a fast decision. Because the front office also needs to decide if it will keep interim coach Rich Bisaccia or hire a new coach. The latter seems likely at the moment unless the Raiders end up in the playoffs.

There are big decisions coming and, clearly, Davis is already thinking about the process.