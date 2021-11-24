 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders news: Mark Davis will evaluate Mike Mayock’s future after season

Owner will huddle with group of Raiders’ ‘elders’

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis and Mike Mayock before the Bengals’ loss Sunday
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis will wait until after the season before deciding the future of general manager Mike Mayock.

The details are hear from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media:

The fact that Davis will evaluate Mayock in January is not surprising. That’s been expected. But what is interesting is Davis, once again, will chat with Raiders’ “elders” to make his decision. Of course, he did that in early 2012 before he hired Reggie McKenzie to run the Raiders after the death of his father, Al Davis.

Among the people Davis closely confided in were Raiders’ Hall of Fame coach John Madden and former Davis assistant Ron Wolf. McKenzie worked with Wolf in Green Bay and he was a former Raiders’ player so he checked another box that’s important to this franchise.

I’d expect Madden and Wolf to be part of the group Davis huddles with. If that’s the case, if Mayock is replaced. one name to keep an eye on is Wolf’s son, Eliot Wolf. He is currently a front office consultant with the New England Patriots.

In my opinion, I think Davis should cast a wide net and look at candidates beyond the Silver and Black umbrella. It’s OK if a GM and/or head-coach candidate doesn’t have Raiders ties. A new, fresh perspective is helpful sometimes.

Of course, it is not a sure thing that Mayock will be let go. As Rapoport said in his report, there will be many considerations.

I’d expect a fast decision. Because the front office also needs to decide if it will keep interim coach Rich Bisaccia or hire a new coach. The latter seems likely at the moment unless the Raiders end up in the playoffs.

There are big decisions coming and, clearly, Davis is already thinking about the process.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...