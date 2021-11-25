Raiders vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys have been in bad moods all week.

Good thing for both squads that it’s been a short week, as the Raiders and the Cowboys lost in Week 11 games leading up to this Thanksgiving Day (happy holidays, all!) showdown.

The Raiders, of course, have been mired in a slump. They have lost three straight games after starting 5-2. If they lose this game and go (0-for November), it will be another major blow to their already shaky playoff chances.

So, this game will affect the early-holiday season mood for all of Raider Nation. As you enjoy your family and food today, here are the details of the Raiders’ game at Dallas:

Records: The Raiders are 5-5, the Cowboys are 7-3.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Weather: It’s always nice inside AT&T Stadium.

Betting: Cowboys -7, 51.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opponent Blog: Blogging the Boys.