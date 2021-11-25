Final score: Raiders 36, Cowboys 33 in overtime

In their third overtime game of the season (they also played three OT games in 1985), the Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of many Dallas Cowboys miscues to win a huge game for them and making their Thanksgiving weekend a happy one.

Let’s take a quick look at the game:

Records: The Raiders are 6-5. The Cowboys are 7-4.

What it means: The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak and won in November for the first time in 2021. The Raiders, who entered Week 12 in 11th place in the AFC, now get to sit back and hope the AFC falls in their favor on Sunday.

Turning point:

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal in overtime after yet another pass interference call on Dallas on third and 18, and a penalty on a missed Carlson attempt. The Raiders are 3-0 in overtime this season.

Injury report:

Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller had a back issue in the first quarter and was listed as questionable, but he did return. He then hurt his knee in the second quarter, he spent the second half in street clothes. Las Vegas defensive end Carl Nassib also left the game in the second quarter with a knee ailment. Special teamer Patrick Onwuasor had a hamstring injury. Running back Josh Jacobs went to the locker room in the third quarter with an unexplained reason, he did return, however. Cornerback Brandon Facyson was ruled out with a concussion in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Denzel Perryman was banged up late in the fourth quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders get a long break before hosting the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5. The Football Team is is 4-6, but has won two straight games heading into Monday’s night game against visiting Seattle Seahawks. Therefore, Washington will be traveling to Las Vegas on a short week ... perhaps it will help the Raiders break a two-game home losing streak. Las Vegas has lost its past two home games by a combined score of 73-27.