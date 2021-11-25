Raiders guard John Simpson is active for Cowboys game

The only new injury the Las Vegas Raiders were dealing with on a short week after a 32-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was an oblique injury suffered by starting left guard John Simpson.

Simpson missed time against Cincinnati because of the injury. But he was questionable in practice and the team deemed him healthy enough to play Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys on a short week. If Simpson has any setbacks in the game, expect Jordan Simmons to spell him as he did against the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Dallas standout wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is inactive for the game. He was in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he left Dallas’ loss at Kansas City on Sunday with concussion symptoms. He made good progress during the short week, but he didn’t have enough time to get cleared

Here are the Raiders’ inactive players for the game:

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, cornerback Keisean Nixon, running back Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers. Kwiatkoski and Nixon are dealing with ankle injuries.