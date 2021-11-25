SB Nation Reacts: Raiders fans think Las Vegas has hit a new all-time low

Last Sunday, the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had the Las Vegas Raiders season in a tumble with no end in sight. The team has lost three straight and now heads to Dallas for a tough Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. a talented Dallas Cowboys team.

The Raiders are in a pure offensive slump, scoring 16 points or less in three straight games. The defense is holding teams to field goals but can't get off the field on third down. With the offense not staying on the field on third down, it has created a recipe for disaster.

This is why fans' belief in the teams' direction has hit an all-time low. Only five percent (these guys?) feel the team is moving in the right direction.

Raiders are taking the trip to Dallas to salvage a glimpse of hope. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are +7 underdogs on the road and will be craving an upset victory.

The doom of four losses in a row might hit, or can the Raiders save their season?

