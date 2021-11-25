5 things we learned from Raiders 36-33 overtime win over Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders offense came alive (even with engine Darren Waller hurt) and took advantage of one Dallas Cowboys mistake after another.

Let’s take a look at this Thanksgiving thriller and keeps the Raiders’ playoff dreams afloat:

Big play by Carr:

A play of the game was a 22-yard scramble by Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr in the third quarter. It came on a third and 11 play. It was Carr’s longest run in four years.

Derek Carr said every time he scrambles he looks at Marcus Mariota and says: “Carriota” — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 26, 2021

It set up a score. Carr, who came into the game struggling, played better Thursday and this play clearly should how much he wants to win on a day the Raiders had a whopping 509 yards of offense.

Derek Carr threw for 373 yards today surpassing the 30,000 career passing yards mark. Carr is the 51st QB in NFL history to hit that milestone. #vegas #raiders #raidernation @BenjaminHphoto pic.twitter.com/yFsUI7KMwC — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 26, 2021

DJax gets more run:

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson had a bigger role in his third game as a Raider. He had a touchdown in the first quarter in which he showed off his great speed. He also caused a pass interference call on Dallas in the red zone to set up another first-quarter touchdown. He also coaxed a pass interference call in the third quarter. He had a huge catch late in the game and had 102 receiving yards. will be factor on time to time down the stretch for the Raiders. Fellow Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow had 134 yards catching to complete a big receiving day for the Raiders,

Mariota time:

The Raiders have been occasionally using backup quarterback in the red zone and it worked against the Cowboys. Mariota scored on a quarterback keeper with Carr lined wide (and he had a little fun with Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs). It was a nice spark for a team that has sagged in the red zone all season. Expect the Raiders to continue to use this package, when it makes sense, for the rest of the season.

lmao this guy pic.twitter.com/DNsrViNvzw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 25, 2021

Dallas tried to give game away:

The Cowboys were ridiculously sloppy. A penalty that negated a touchdown, missed interceptions, several third-down defensive penalties, dropped passes, a missed fumble recovery, missed PAT, holding calls on offense. all hurt Dallas It looked completely unprepared and it benefitted the Raiders greatly.

Huge kick return:

The Cowboys got back into the game in the third quarter with a 100-yard kick return by Tony Pollard. That has to be a gut punch for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who is also Las Vegas’ special teams coach. That will not make him happy.