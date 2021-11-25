Darren Waller and Carl Nassib both ruled out for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got worrisome injury news Thursday as star tight end Darren Waller departed the game at the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury.

The Raiders listed him as questionable to return in the second quarter. However, Waller came out of the Las Vegas locker room after halftime wearing street clothes.

Earlier, Waller had grabbed his knee area after a long reception in the second quarter. He did jog on the sideline and ride a stationary bike after the injury, but the team ruled that he could not return.

It is not immediately known if the injury will be long term for the star. Waller had two catches for 33 yards before his injury. He has 51 catches for 610 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders’ offense starts with Waller, so the team can not afford to play much without him.

Foster Moreau will be the main tight end with him out.

Las Vegas defensive end Carl Nassib was also ruled out with a knee injury that he suffered in the first half.