Silver Minings: Malcolm Koonce still hasn’t hit the field

Third-round pick has been inactive all season

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Malcolm Koonce (No. 51) in the preseason
Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, unprompted, told media members we would all soon see rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce on the field.

Fast forward, another three games and that has yet to develop.

On Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys, the third-round pick was inactive again. He has been inactive all 11 games this season since becoming the 79th overall player taken in the draft. According to the Associated Press, only three players taken in the top 80 picks this season haven’t played yet. However, the other two are backup quarterbacks who weren’t expected to play at all in 2021.

It will be interesting to see if/when Koonce can earn his way onto the field, but with most of the season in the books, it’s been a disappointment.

