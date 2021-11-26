Silver Minings: Malcolm Koonce still hasn’t hit the field

Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, unprompted, told media members we would all soon see rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce on the field.

Fast forward, another three games and that has yet to develop.

On Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys, the third-round pick was inactive again. He has been inactive all 11 games this season since becoming the 79th overall player taken in the draft. According to the Associated Press, only three players taken in the top 80 picks this season haven’t played yet. However, the other two are backup quarterbacks who weren’t expected to play at all in 2021.

#Raiders 3rd round Malcolm Koonce (79th overall) still hasn't played this year. Mayock on Nov. 8: "You’re going to see more of Malcolm Koonce coming up."



Only healthy players in top 80 who haven't played are QBs Kyle Trask and Kellen Mond https://t.co/h8bSxh6Qhf — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 25, 2021

It will be interesting to see if/when Koonce can earn his way onto the field, but with most of the season in the books, it’s been a disappointment.

