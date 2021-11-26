 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller suffered strained IT Band.

Raiders get good news on their star tight end.

By Marcus-Johnson
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big win on thanksgiving with a 36-33 victory to help keep the Raiders in the hunt. However, their star tight end went down with an injury and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Friday afternoon, the Raiders got an update after an MRI. Waller has a strained IT band which is good news since it is not too severe. Ian Rapport of NFL Network first reported this.

The receivers stepped up in a big way and replaced Waller's production with 307 yards receiving. Renfrow displayed why he's becoming one of the best slot receivers in football.

Foster Moreau is starting at tight end on most NFL teams and will be an excellent backup for Waller if he does miss time. He filled in admirably vs. the Eagles with six receptions for 60 yards.

Carr still played well with Waller out for the contest vs. the Cowboys. Hopefully, that can happen next week vs. Washington.

