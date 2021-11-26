Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller suffered strained IT Band.

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big win on thanksgiving with a 36-33 victory to help keep the Raiders in the hunt. However, their star tight end went down with an injury and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Friday afternoon, the Raiders got an update after an MRI. Waller has a strained IT band which is good news since it is not too severe. Ian Rapport of NFL Network first reported this.

#Raiders Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller suffered just a strained IT band in his knee, sources told me and @TomPelissero said after his MRI. Some very good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

The receivers stepped up in a big way and replaced Waller's production with 307 yards receiving. Renfrow displayed why he's becoming one of the best slot receivers in football.

Foster Moreau is starting at tight end on most NFL teams and will be an excellent backup for Waller if he does miss time. He filled in admirably vs. the Eagles with six receptions for 60 yards.

Carr still played well with Waller out for the contest vs. the Cowboys. Hopefully, that can happen next week vs. Washington.