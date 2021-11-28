Filed under: Sunday game day thread Spend your day here By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Nov 28, 2021, 9:03am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday game day thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Justin Herbert Photo by Harry How/Getty Images The Las Vegas Raiders are in the books for Week 12, but there is still a big slate of games Sunday. Discuss it all here. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...