Silver Minings: Raiders tie record for big plays 20 yards or more through 12 weeks

The Las Vegas Raiders fans are still feeling the high of the victory from Thanksgiving day. The Raiders shocked the world with a 36-33 win against a good Dallas Cowboys football team.

Most of the chatter before kickoff was regarding the offense's lack of deep passing the past three weeks. Well, there were explosive plays galore, with the Raiders finishing with six plays of 20 yards or more, according to sports radar.

The Raiders are now at 58 for the season first in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the closest at 44. That significant margin is noticeable because the passing attack tied an NFL record through 12 weeks.

Since 1991 when The NFL added the big play stat to the football lexicon, only the 2018 Chiefs have as many big plays over 20 yards. Here is a list of the top five below.

Raiders offense tied the 2018 Chiefs for the most pass plays over 20 yards with 58 though 12 weeks since the stat was added in 1991.



Raiders are one of the most explosive teams of all time. pic.twitter.com/90jX39sTV0 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) November 26, 2021

It is an exciting list because all of the top five made the postseason. Three of these teams played in the championship game for their conference, and two participated in the super bowl.

The record overall is 81, set by the greatest show on turf and Kurt Warner. The Raiders are averaging five a game on the season. Can they break the record?

In other Raiders news

Derek Carr reaches 19 mph on the long run: Derek Carr exhibited his wheels to a top-three finish with nextgen stats speed tracking system.

Raiders playoff odds rise to 17%: FiveThirtyEight has the Raiders playoff odds rising after the massive win on Thanksgiving.

Raiders snap counts: Raideswire has the snap counts from Thursday's game.