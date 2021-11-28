Las Vegas Raiders open as 2.5 point favorites vs. The Washington Football Team Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the playoff hunt with a massive win vs. the Dallas Cowboys. They are sitting right behind the Chargers at the moment based on the tiebreaker.

The Washington Football Team is coming to town and the Raiders can continue to gain momentum.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 13 games, and the Raiders are early favorites with WFT as +2.5 underdogs and an O/U of 48.5.

There are four teams on a BYE this week, meaning that there is only a total of 13 games. The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over -9.5 over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders are in prime position for a playoff run for the third year in a row. Will the third time be a charm? Hopefully, for fans, they get lucky.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. The Football Team

Moneyline: Raiders -135, WFT+115

Opening point spread: Raiders 2.5

Opening point total: 49

