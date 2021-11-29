Raiders Week 13 opponent: Meet the Washington Football Team

We have a unique opportunity to do some scouting for the Las Vegas Raiders’ next opponent on Monday night as the Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on on EPSN. kickoff at is 5:15 p.m. PT.

Let’s take an early look at the Football Team:

Record:

Washington is 4-6 going into Monday night’s game. However, they have played better in recent weeks, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in their past two games.

Heinicke has been decent:

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has helped WTF win in recent weeks. He is not a yardage monster and he’s not going to take over games, but he’s smart and efficient and can lead the offense down the field. Las Vegas’ defense will have to account for him.

Last meeting:

Washington beat the visiting Raiders 27-10 in Week 3 of 2017 to give the Raiders their first loss of what became a 6-10 season for the Silver and Black.