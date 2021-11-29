Report: Mark Davis is not thinking about Raiders’ 2022 head coach position

It appears we shouldn’t expect much news on the Las Vegas Raiders’ plans for their 2022 head coach until after the season.

CBS Sports reported that Raiders’ owner Mark Davis has rebuffed inquiries from interested parties (such as agents of potential coaching candidates) about the full-time job as Jon Gruden’s permanent replacement. Instead, Davis is focused on the team’s playoff push and he will wait to worry about his head coaching decision until after the season. The Raiders are currently 6-5 heading into a home game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

This tactic makes sense and it’s the correct route for Davis to take. Let’s see how this season plays out before making any decisions.

Also, this is an indication that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has a chance to get the full-time job. If he can lead the Raiders to the playoffs, Bisaccia may stick around permanently. Last week, there was a report that Davis will evaluate general manager Mike Mayock after the season ... so it seems like everything will shake out in January or February for the Raiders with multiple options on the table.

Davis could make wholesale changes or he can keep the current regime in place. It all depends on how the rest of the season pans out, which is fair.

Also, the CBS Sports report stated that this will be a coveted job because Davis doesn’t get involved with football decisions, he has paid impressive salaries for a coach and the Raiders have a great setup in Las Vegas. So, if Davis does not opt to keep Bisaccia, there should be some interesting candidates in play over the next two months.