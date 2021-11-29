 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders news: Darren Waller, Carl Nassib are both ‘week-to-week’ with knee injuries

Long snapper Trent Sieg is also put on COVID-19 list

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Darren Waller
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to work on Monday after a long weekend following their overtime win at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and got more information on injuries suffered by tight end Darren Waller and rotational defensive end Carl Nassib.

Interim Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia said both Waller and Nassib are “week-to-week” with knee injuries. However, Bisaccia didn’t discount the chance of them playing on Sunday at home against the Washington Football Team. On Waller, Bisaccia said the TE felt better the day after the game and he hopes he can continue to make progress this week.

Initially, the Waller injury looked bad, but NFL Media reported on Friday that he simply suffered a strained IT band, which is not a long-term injury,

Meanwhile, long snapper Trent Sieg was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. It is not known if he will be able to play Sunday.

Also, Bisaccia said he is hopeful starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen can return soon from the injured reserve. He’s been out since Week 4 with a toe injury. However, Bisaccia said linebacker Nicholas Morrow is still a ways off from returning. He’s been put all season with an ankle injury.

Backup linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) could return this week, while backup cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) may continue to be out for a while.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...