Silver Minings: Raiders tackling has greatly improved

One of the areas in which the Las Vegas Raiders defense has shown great improvement this season under new coordinator Gus Bradley is tackling.

According to the Associated Press, the Raiders have the 12 best missed tackle rate in the NFL. Last year under former defensive coordinator, Las Vegas had the worst tackle rate in the league.

#Raider have missed 9% of tackles per @sportradar, 12th best mark in NFL. Last season, they missed 13.5%, worst in NFL https://t.co/LngpvT7MAP — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 28, 2021

Other than a Week 10 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders tackling has been noticeably better in 2021. One of the reasons is the play of linebacker Denzel Perryman. He has 121 tackles, the most in the NFL.

The Raiders aren’t improved in all defensive areas, but this is a good start.

Here are #Raiders defensive ranks in various categories thru 12 weeks in 2020 vs 2021:

Yds/play: 21st in 2020, 29th in 2021

Takeaways: T22st in 2020, T21nd in 2021

Sacks: 31st in 2020, T15th in 2021

Pts/drive: 26th in 2020, 17th in 2021

Points allowed: 28th in 2020, 30th in 2021 https://t.co/LTDMkkhKr0 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 29, 2021

