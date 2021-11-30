 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders tackling has greatly improved

They have 12th best missed tackle rate in NFL, partly thanks to linebacker Denzel Perryman

By Bill Williamson
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Denzel Perryman
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One of the areas in which the Las Vegas Raiders defense has shown great improvement this season under new coordinator Gus Bradley is tackling.

According to the Associated Press, the Raiders have the 12 best missed tackle rate in the NFL. Last year under former defensive coordinator, Las Vegas had the worst tackle rate in the league.

Other than a Week 10 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders tackling has been noticeably better in 2021. One of the reasons is the play of linebacker Denzel Perryman. He has 121 tackles, the most in the NFL.

The Raiders aren’t improved in all defensive areas, but this is a good start.

In other Raiders’ links:

