Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards

After a three-game slump, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had another big game in Week 12 in an overtime win at the Dallas Cowboys. As a result and some less-than-stellar weeks from other quarterbacks, Carr is once again the leading passer in the NFL.

Carr has thrown for 3,414 passing yards through Week 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 3,403 yards. Carr threw for 373 yards in the 36-33 win at Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

Carr is averaging 310 passing yards this season. During a three-game losing streak stemming from Weeks 9-11, he averaged 257 passing yards.

He has surpassed his current season average in six games in 2021. Carr, who has surpassed the 4,000-passing yard mark in the past three seasons, is on pace to throw for 5,274 passing yards in 17 games. His career high is 4,103 set last season, a 16-game season.

The NFL single-season passing yards is 5,477 yards set by Peyton Manning while at the Denver Broncos in 2013 in a 16-game season.

Carr is completing 67.3 percent of his passes, the same exact percentage he averaged last season. His career best completion rate was 70.4 percent, set in 2019. Last year, Carr threw for 27 touchdown passes and was intercepted nine times. He has thrown 17 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.