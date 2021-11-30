Raiders Podcast-TDL review vs the Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders got back into the playoff race by stealing a win from the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Now they can control their destiny down the stretch and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Tape Don’t Lie looks at what happened during their match with the Cowboys and whether or not fans can expect more of the same in the future.

John Simpson’s big day- John Simpson did not give up pressure or a blown block during his snaps on the field. TDL reviews why he was the best lineman on the field last Thursdays

Desean Jackson’s big day- Jackson went over 100 yards receiving for the first time in a Raiders uniform. TDL talks about his impact on the field and the element he adds with his speed.

Third down defense-BD Williams goes over every third down, including the mix-up between Cory Littleton and Johnathan Abram.

Check it out below and subscribe.