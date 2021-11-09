Silver Minings: Foster Moreau forgotten again

The reluctance to get young tight end Foster Moreau more involved in the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense is apparently not just a Jon Gruden-led decision.

Tucked into the misery of Sunday’s 23-16 upset loss at the New York Giants, was the fact that Moreau wasn’t targeted once in the game.

#Raiders didn't target Foster Moreau once today. He has career highs with 6 catches for 60 yards in pvs game when Darren Waller was hurt — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 7, 2021

In the Raiders’ previous game, a Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Moreau started for an injured Darren Waller and had a huge game. However last Sunday with Waller back from an ankle injury, Moreau was essentially absent from the Raiders’ offense.

This has been an ongoing issue for the fourth-round pick in 2019. The LSU product, who has produced when given the opportunity, has been targeted just six times in the seven other games than the one when he started.

Getting Moreau more opportunities needs to be a consistent priority for offensive coordinator Greg Olson moving forward.

In other Raiders’ news: