Raiders-Giants snap count breakdown

There were some intriguing snap-count results for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 23-16 defeat at the New York Giants on Sunday. Let’s take a look at some of the numbers that stand out.

OFFENSE:

Here are #Raiders offensive snap totals from Sunday: pic.twitter.com/oWxmkbI8fC — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 8, 2021

Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards: The two starting wide receivers played nearly the entire game each and they combined for one catch for 20 yards, by Jones. Hence, the Raiders’ agreeing to terms with DeSean Jackson an hour after the game.

Related Raiders reportedly signing receiver DeSean Jackson

Foster Moreau: The backup tight end played just 22 snaps. That has to increase.

Marcus Mariota: The backup quarterback played again. It will be interesting if we see more Mariota packages down the stretch.

DEFENSE:

Here are #Raiders defensive snap totals from Sunday: pic.twitter.com/bZo9Dih9C8 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 8, 2021

Brandon Facyson: The in-season addition played the entire game and he is a fixture at cornerback. It surely helps that he played in Gus Bradley’s system with the Chargers. The coaching staff trusts him and it has cost 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertspn his role, at least, for now.

Maxx Crosby: The star pass-rusher missed 16 snaps. It is continuing a trend. Crosby, who was almost always on the field last season, has been playing around 70 percent of the snaps in recent weeks. it’s because the Raiders are deeper and they can afford to allow him to rest. it will be interesting to see if his snaps increase down the stretch. He played more than 90 percent of the snaps in the first two games this season.

K.J. Wright: The linebacker played 45 percent of the snaps. It was his highest snap percentage since Week 1. He played just five snaps against the Eagles.

Solomon Thomas; The rotational defensive tackle played 20 snaps. I think he has earned a the right to be on the field more.

Desmond Trufant: The cornerback played one snap against the Giants. In Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Trufant played 23 snaps in his first game as a Raider. Can he regain playing time?