Silver Minings: Raiders’ playoffs odds increase slightly after win over the Cowboys

While the Las Vegas Raiders helped themselves — and received some help from other teams around the league — in Week 12, we enter December with their playoff odds still being long.

According to the Football Outsiders, Las Vegas has a 24.7 percent change of making the playoffs with six games to go in the 2021 season. That seems a tad daunting, but their odds did increase as they improved to 6-5 after a Thanksgiving Day overtime win at the Dallas Cowboys.

The Football Outsiders have the Raiders’ playoff odds as the lowest in the crowded AFC West. All four teams have a winning record, which is fairly rare this deep into the season.

Here are the divisions that had all 4 teams above .500 after Week 12 since start of 8-division format in 2002:

2021 AFC West

2014 AFC North

2008 AFC East

2008 NFC South https://t.co/GJshBLS4lf — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 29, 2021

The good news for the Raiders is that essentially they control their own destiny. If they win most of their games, they should be fine. If Las Vegas can go 4-2 down the stretch to finish 10-7, their chances of being one of the seven AFC playoff teams would be solid.

