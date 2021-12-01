Silver Minings: Raiders’ playoffs odds increase slightly after win over the Cowboys

While the Las Vegas Raiders helped themselves — and received some help from other teams around the league — in Week 12, we enter December with their playoff odds still being long.
According to the Football Outsiders, Las Vegas has a 24.7 percent change of making the playoffs with six games to go in the 2021 season. That seems a tad daunting, but their odds did increase as they improved to 6-5 after a Thanksgiving Day overtime win at the Dallas Cowboys.
The Football Outsiders have the Raiders’ playoff odds as the lowest in the crowded AFC West. All four teams have a winning record, which is fairly rare this deep into the season.
Here are the divisions that had all 4 teams above .500 after Week 12 since start of 8-division format in 2002:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 29, 2021
2021 AFC West
2014 AFC North
2008 AFC East
2008 NFC South https://t.co/GJshBLS4lf
The good news for the Raiders is that essentially they control their own destiny. If they win most of their games, they should be fine. If Las Vegas can go 4-2 down the stretch to finish 10-7, their chances of being one of the seven AFC playoff teams would be solid.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Power Rankings time: Check out where the Raiders sit in NFL.com’s Week 13 Power Rankings.
- Great Raiders’ memory: It was 34 years ago on Tuesday when the great Bo Jackson ran over Brain Bosworth.
- Settling in: The Athletic has a feature on Raiders’ center Andre James, who is getting more and more comfortable in his starting role.
- Crosby’s worth: Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby has been one of the more valuable players in the NFL this season.
- Ingold’s recovery: Raiders’; fullback Alex Ingold talks to the team’s website about coming back next year from a torn ACL he recently suffered.
