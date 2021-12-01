All of the AFC special teamers who played late Thursday or on Sunday in Week 12 had no chance.

Daniel Carlson had a lock on the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance in a 36-33 overtime Las Vegas Raiders’ win at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. And this morning, the league made the honor official.

Cashing in @DanielCarlson38 is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week » https://t.co/Wi0FWVTEgg pic.twitter.com/LamVKPN97y — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 1, 2021

Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to seal the win, and then he chewed on a turkey leg with Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr as part of a post-game tradition for the stars of the winning team on Thanksgiving Day. Carlson, however, ate with his leg all game long.

He made all five of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs. He is the second AFC kicker to nail five field goals in a game this season. This was the second time in 2021 that Carlson has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award, and the fourth time since he joined the Raiders in 2018. Sebastian Janikowski owns the Raiders’ record for special teams POW awards with seven. He played for the Raiders for 17 seasons.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson named AFC special teams player of the week. Made 5 field goals in the @Raiders Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys. This is the 2nd time this season Carlson has won the award. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/XZWkM7gSQ8 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 1, 2021

This is the fourth time a Las Vegas player has won a POW this season. Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have also won the award.