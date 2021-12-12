Raiders vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are back at the scene of the great Jon Gruden victory lap.

Of course, Gruden is no longer with the team and if the Raiders find a way to win at Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year (the Raiders snapped an eight-year losing skid in Kansas City with a 40-32 win in 2020) it’s highly doubtful interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will instruct the team bus driver to cruise around the stadium later this afternoon.

The Raiders have much more to worry about than victory laps, however ... they just need a victory. If the Raiders lose to the Chiefs in the game, they will be three games behind them in the AFC West standings with four games to go and they would lose the tiebreaker because they would be 0-2 against Kansas City this season. So, their division crown hopes would be all but dashed.

So, yes, this is another must-win for the Silver and Black. Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ road game at the Kansas City Chiefs:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 6-6, the Chiefs are 8-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagles, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn.

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It is supposed to be 57 and sunny, which is incredible for Kansas City this time of year.

Betting: Chiefs -9.5 50.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Arrowhead Pride.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.