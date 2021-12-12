Final score: Chiefs 48, Raiders 9

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders took a victory lap after their first win at Arrowhead Stadium in eight years.

This time around — coming off of a 27-point home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last month — the Raiders, led by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, decided to stomp on the Chiefs’ logo and taunted the fans before the game. The joke was on the Raiders from there on out, as they proceeded to get stomped on by the Chiefs.

Let’s look at the ugly details:

Dig this! The #raiders met as a team after their pregame warmup at about the 25 yard line. Then proceeded to relocate their team huddle to midfield on top of the #chiefs logo. The stadium erupted in boos as the Raiders fired each other up. LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/6MQOVtQ5G0 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 12, 2021

Records:

The Raiders are 6-7. The Chiefs are 9-4.

What it means:

Las Vegas’ chances of winning the AFC West is basically over. They trail the Chiefs, who have won six games in a row, by three games with four to go. The Chiefs also own the tiebreaker because they have beat the Raiders twice. Kansas City outscored the Raiders by a total of 89-23 this season. Las Vegas will likely have to win their final four games to have a chance to make the playoffs. The Raiders have lost five of their last six games after starting 5-2. Sunday’s debacle was also the first time an NFL game ended at 48-9, according to the NFL stats experts.

Turning point:

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs fumbled on the first play of the game and the Chiefs scored on the play. The game was basically over at that point.

Injury report:

Some good news. There were no reported injuries by the Raiders.

What’s next:

It’s a short week with a lot of travel. The Raiders will go home to Las Vegas tonight and then play at Cleveland on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT in another tough AFC tilt. It’s going to be chilly on the banks of Lake Erie. It’s supposed to be in the low 30s Saturday night. It should be interesting.