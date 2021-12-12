Silver Minings: Denzel Perryman is out for the game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders beat up in every way, losing four of their last five games. They are sitting right out of the playoffs right now but have a chance to bounce back vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The injuries piled up for the season as the Raiders announced another critical player out of the game. Denzel Perryman will be out for the matchup leaving a hole at the linebacker position.

Denzel Perryman (ankle) has been declared OUT for tomorrow’s game at Kansas City. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 11, 2021

Perryman leads the NFL in total tackles and has a chance at making the Pro Bowl based on voting. While he can be a liability in coverage, his play against the run has helped the Raiders tremendously.

We have signed LB Will Compton to the active roster.



We have also activated CB Trayvon Mullen and DT Darius Philon from the Reserve/Injured list, activated WR Tyron Johnson, LB Javin White and RB Trey Ragas from the practice squad and waived DT Damion Square. pic.twitter.com/wqtlqgfI1t — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 11, 2021

Expect to see Will Compton fill in at middle linebacker with Cory Littleton and Divine Diablo at the other spots.

In other Raiders’ news: