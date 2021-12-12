Filed under: Raiders-Chiefs second half open thread Chiefs 35, Raiders 3 at halftime By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 12, 2021, 11:39am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Chiefs second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders, Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Oh jeez. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...