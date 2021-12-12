Las Vegas Raiders open as 6.5 point underdogs vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to falter down the stretch after an embarrassing performance on Sunday afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs did whatever they wanted to the Raiders with a 48-9 blowout at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders next have the Cleveland Browns on the road coming off a huge division win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 15 games, and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road with the Browns as –9.5 favorites and an O/U of 43.5 for the Saturday game.

No more bye weeks means that we have a full slate of games this weekend. The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games according to DraftKings are the Arizona Cardinals (-14) over the Detroit Lions.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs Browns

Moneyline: Browns-250, Raiders +200

Opening point spread: Browns –6.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Check out the full list of Week 15 opening odds around the league at our friends at DKNation.