Raiders Week 15 opponent: Meet the Browns

It’s a short week as the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Let’s take a quick look at the Raiders’ Week 15 opponent.

Record:

The Browns are 7-6 after a wild 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday. These are two teams trying to hang onto their playoff hopes and it should be an interesting game.

Beware of Garrett:

The Raiders’ offensive line has been struggling in pass protection and now they get to face Browns’ sack master Myles Garret. Yikes,

More rest:

The Browns will play a second straight home game on a short week, while the Raiders have back-to-back road games on a short week. Lack of rest didn’t matter for the Raiders when they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, but it worked the other way against them in the Week 13 loss to the Washington Football Team. So maybe travel and rest is overrated this season.

Last meeting:

This is the second-straight year these two teams are playing in Cleveland. The Raiders beat the Browns 16-6 last November in poor weather conditions.

Weather:

It might be ugly. It is supposed to be in the low 30s in Cleveland on Saturday night and the wind may whip.