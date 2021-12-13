Even though the Las Vegas Raiders are only a game behind for the third and final AFC Wild Card spot, I think everyone can agree that the Raiders’ playoff hopes are gone.

Las Vegas went to Kansas City and found out what it’s like to compete with be on the same field as a legitimate postseason contender, and well...the result was ugly.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look at the rest of the conference and to a peek at some of the teams we’ll be watching this January and February.

Key Stats:

Tyler Huntley, QB, Ravens: 27/38, 270 passing yards, 1 TD, 6 carries, 45 rushing yards

Devonta Freeman, RB, Ravens: 18 total touches, 72 total yards

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: 11 catches 115 yards, 1 TD

Anthony Averett, CB, Ravens: 5 total tackles, 2 PBUs

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: 22/32, 190 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: 17 carries, 59 yards

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns: 5 catches, 90 yards

Myles Garrett, EDGE, Browns: 3 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD

The Browns were able to take advantage of the NFL’s unusual scheduling where they played the Ravens, had a bye and then played the Ravens again. Essentially, Cleveland had three weeks to prepare for this one and came away with the W.

However, the biggest news coming out of this game has to do with Lamar Jackson’s health. Jackson left early in the second quarter and didn't return with a sprained ankle. As of right now, there’s no word on how long he’ll be out but it’s something to monitor as the Ravens slide down the conference standings with back-to-back losses.

Baltimore still holds the four-seed but will play host to the Packers next week, a game where you’d like to have your starting quarterback. The Browns will welcome the Raiders into town on Saturday in a five-way tie for the AFC’s second and third Wild Card spots.

Key Stats:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans: 20/31, 191 passing yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT, 4 carries, 29 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Titans: 13 carries, 47 rushing yards, 1 TD

Julio Jones, WR, Titans: 4 catches, 33 yards

Rashaad Evans, LB, Titans: 6 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Every week there’s a game I gloss over - it usually involves the AFC South - and that’s this one for this week. Everyone expected the Titans to win and their defense certainly showed up, but their offense continues to struggle without Derrick Henry. Granted, Tennessee did get some good news about Henry yesterday as he could return by Week 18.

One other fun stat from this one, the Jaguars ran the ball eight times for eight yards...that’s impressively bad.

The Titans lead their division and currently hold the second spot in the AFC playoff picture, with a road game against the Steelers upcoming.

Detriot Lions 10 Denver Broncos 38

Key Stats:

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: 18/25, 179 yards, 2 TDs

Melvin Gordon, RB: 24 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs

Javonte Williams, RB: 16 total touches, 83 total yards, 2 total TDs

Justin Simmons, S: 6 total tackles, 1 PD

Well, this one puts the Raiders in last place for the AFC West. The Broncos took care of business and honored Demarius Thomas the right way, with a victory. Denver averaged 4.7 yards per carry as a team, and their defense was stout against a struggling Lions team.

Surprisingly, the Broncos have managed have worked back into the playoff picture as another one of the five teams tied for the last two spots in the conference. However, they still lack a “quality win” and take one of the teams they’re tied with, the Cincinnati Bengals, at home next weekend.

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert, QB: 23/31, 275 passing yards, 3 TDs, 10 carries, 33 rushing yards

Austin Ekeler, RB: 14 total touches, 84 total yards

Jalen Guyton, WR: 3 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD

Justin Jones, DT: 5 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

The theme of the day was uneventful games that went about as everyone had expected, and this one was no different. Los Angeles dominated from start to finish and Justin Herbert made a few “wow” throws that even Raider fans had to be impressed by. The Chargers’ defense was strong but their performance game against the Mike Glennon-led Giants.

The Bolts are now a game behind the Chiefs for the division lead, with an upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup in Los Angeles between the two squads.

San Francisco 49ers 26 Cincinnati Bengals 23

Key Stats:

Joe Burrow, QB: 25/34, 348 passing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Joe Mixon, RB: 20 total touches, 68 total yards

Tee Higgins, WR: 5 catches, 114 yards

Von Bell, S: 10 total tackles, 2 PDs

We’ll end with arguably the most exciting game from yesterday. San Francisco entered the fourth quarter with a two-possession lead, but Joe Burrow and Cincinnati came roaring back and sent the game to overtime. The 49ers got the last laugh though, as Brandon Aiyuk just snuck the ball over the goal line in overtime to clinch the win.

The Bengals are now involved in the aforementioned AFC Wild Card cluster of 7-6 teams and play the Broncos in Denver next week.

Bye weeks: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins

