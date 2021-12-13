Raiders Podcast: TDL reaction vs Kansas City

The Raiders season was hanging on for dear life entering this weekend. The Raiders first mistake happened before kick-off when the team huddled on the Kansas City logo. It seems the Chiefs took offense to that an unleashed the full might of their passing attack on the Raiders old-school cover 3 defense.

The Tape Don’t Lie crew join up to give our instant reactions to the Raiders crushing defeat. Should playoffs be uttered? Who the next Raiders head coach will be? Perhaps Mark Davis dips into the college ranks. Talent pool on defense can be the building blocks for the team.

