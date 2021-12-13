Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller now questionable to play at Cleveland on Saturday

On a short week, Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is now considered questionable to be able to play on Saturday at the Cleveland Browns.

Waller has missed two straight games after injuring his knee on Nov. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys. Initially the injury was considered to be minor and he was listed as week-to-week, then last week, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Waller was day-to-day.

Still on Monday, Bisaccia said that Waller was making some progress. He is no longer relegated to the rehab pool and is now working on a treadmill. Of course, Waller will not be cleared to play until after he can show he can practice on the field without complications. With the Raiders playing in just five days, it may be a challenge getting Waller ready, making the possibility of him missing a third straight game real.

There are some other Raiders players dealing with injuries this week as well:

Bisaccia's long injury list today:

Darren Waller (knee, back) & Denzel Perrymah (ankle) still questionable, DW progressed from pool to treadmill but not field;

Foster Moreau day to day with muscle strain;

Maxx Crosby (calf) limited;

Trayon Mullen (toe) questionable. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 13, 2021

