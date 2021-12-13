 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller now questionable to play at Cleveland on Saturday

Waller was hurt 18 days ago in Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys

By Bill Williamson Updated
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
Darren Waller
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On a short week, Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is now considered questionable to be able to play on Saturday at the Cleveland Browns.

Waller has missed two straight games after injuring his knee on Nov. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys. Initially the injury was considered to be minor and he was listed as week-to-week, then last week, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Waller was day-to-day.

Still on Monday, Bisaccia said that Waller was making some progress. He is no longer relegated to the rehab pool and is now working on a treadmill. Of course, Waller will not be cleared to play until after he can show he can practice on the field without complications. With the Raiders playing in just five days, it may be a challenge getting Waller ready, making the possibility of him missing a third straight game real.

There are some other Raiders players dealing with injuries this week as well:

In other notes:

  • Bisaccia said he would have rather not had the team stomp on the Chiefs’ logo before Sunday’s 48-9 loss. He said he understood why the Chiefs would be upset and he said he has talked to some of the players about it and he would address it in a team meeting. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue led that decision.
  • Bisaccia was asked if he thought about playing Marcus Mariota some at quarterback because of the offensive line struggles. He made it clear the Raiders feel like their best chance to win is with Derek Carr playing.

