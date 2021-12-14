Silver Minings: Raiders’ struggles in AFC West is a problem

The Las Vegas Raiders bucked a bad trend in 2020 by playing well against the AFC West.

However, their struggles in division games have resurfaced this season. After a 48-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (their most lopsided loss in the 62-year rivalry with the Chiefs), the Raiders fell to 1-3 against the AFC West this season, and 6-7 overall.

#Raiders are 1-3 vs AFC West so far this season. They have only had 2 winning seasons vs AFC West since 2003:

4-2 in 2020

6-0 in 2010 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 12, 2021

The Raiders — who have a winning percentage under .340 in the AFC West since 2003 — were swept by Kansas City this season; lost at the Los Angeles Chargers; and won at the Denver Broncos. They host the Broncos in Week 16, and then host the Chargers in Week 18.

Let’s see if the Raiders can win these two remaining division games and finish their AFC West schedule .500 this season.

