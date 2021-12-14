Raiders’ legends let their feelings be known about current team

The atmosphere around the struggling Las Vegas Raiders is not good these days. The team has lost five out of the last six games to fall to 6-7, and they are on the brink of missing the playoffs for 18th time in the past 19 seasons. Talk of character is a major topic among team leadership — and another housecleaning may occur next month.

Now, team legends are chiming in and saying that they want to see results. Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown sent out a Twitter thread on Monday focusing on a late-season 1999 gut check that set up the franchise for a Super Bowl run. He wants to see current players take charge in the final four games of this season to ensure the team has some fire.

Check it out:

@Raiders the end of the 99 season was a game changer for our team. It's the last game of the year, we have nothing to play for but kc is playing for the divisional title. We got down early in the game and by half was down by 17(?). But something happened in the locker room that — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) December 14, 2021

Brown’s quarterback during that era — and the last Raider to win the NFL MVP award — was Rich Gannon, who quickly tweeted his approval of Brown’s words.

Wow well said captain!!

I remember being in that locker room…and I also remember you balling out EVERY TIME you stepped on a football field!!! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) December 14, 2021

Raiders’ legendary defensive back, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, also expressed his thoughts on the floundering team this weekend, stating that everyone at the Raiders’ organization is “on notice.”

Oh Well Notice confirmed https://t.co/123r5gu8qL — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 12, 2021

The thoughts and opinions of team legends mean a lot to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis and they carry weight, he often confers with the greats of the franchise’s past. So you know that Davis is paying attention to the angst expressed by these legends.