Raiders avoid NFL’s major COVID-19 outbreak ... so far

Las Vegas activated Jalen Richard from reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday

By Bill Williamson Updated
Las Vegas Raiders v New York Giants
Jalen Richard
The biggest wave of positive tests for the coronavirus this season has struck the NFL this week, but (so far) the Las Vegas Raiders have not been affected.

In fact, Las Vegas activated backup running back and kick returner Jalen Richard from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and he should be ready to play at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, a total of 75 NFL players were put on the list, which is a sharp uptick as the virus spread had been controlled around the league up until now. The only Raiders players to miss games this season because of the coronavirus are Richard and long snapper, Trent Sieg.

Cleveland, which hosts the Raiders in four days, was the NFL’s hardest hit team this week. The Browns placed eight players (including key offensive players) on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Raiders held a walk-through practice on Tuesday and released an estimated injury report. The real test for players such as tight end Darren Waller is if they can practice in the next two days.

In addition to activating Richard, the Raiders made some minor moves Tuesday:

