Raiders avoid NFL’s major COVID-19 outbreak ... so far

The biggest wave of positive tests for the coronavirus this season has struck the NFL this week, but (so far) the Las Vegas Raiders have not been affected.

In fact, Las Vegas activated backup running back and kick returner Jalen Richard from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and he should be ready to play at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, a total of 75 NFL players were put on the list, which is a sharp uptick as the virus spread had been controlled around the league up until now. The only Raiders players to miss games this season because of the coronavirus are Richard and long snapper, Trent Sieg.

NFL now has had 75 player positives for COVID the past two days, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

At least 62 player positives in the past two days.



From Sept. 5-Nov. 27, per NFL data: 110 player positives. https://t.co/JpF7QxiI7n — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 14, 2021

Cleveland, which hosts the Raiders in four days, was the NFL’s hardest hit team this week. The Browns placed eight players (including key offensive players) on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Browns now have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID19 list: Jarvis Landry, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, G Wyatt Teller, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Raiders held a walk-through practice on Tuesday and released an estimated injury report. The real test for players such as tight end Darren Waller is if they can practice in the next two days.

TE Darren Waller (knee/back), S Johnathan Abram (illness), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) & LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) didn’t practice today. DE Maxx Crosby (calf), TE Foster Moreau (abdomen), DE Carl Nassib (knee) & LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) were limited participants. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 14, 2021

In addition to activating Richard, the Raiders made some minor moves Tuesday: