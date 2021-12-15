Silver Minings: Third-down issues aren’t going away

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has so many problems.
They’re not running the ball. Their offensive line is not protecting quarterback Derek Carr enough. The receivers, other than Hunter Renfrow, aren’t producing enough. They are turning the ball over too much.
Those are all big problems. But Las Vegas’ struggles on third down is also a massive issue.
#Raiders are last in NFL converting 3rd downs since the bye (22.4%) and 30th on 3rd down defense (47.8%)— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 12, 2021
The Raiders converted on third down just four of 11 times in a 48-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This is a persisting problem that simply is not going away.
Until the Raiders learn to extend drives regularly, their offensive woes will likely remain.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Power Rankings: Check out where the Raiders rank in Pro Football Talk’s Week 15 power rankings.
- McShay mock: In his early mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Raiders selecting defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal. Thoughts?
- Thank goodness for Renfrow: The Raiders’ website looks at the Raiders’ wide receiver Hunter Renfrow’s big day in Kansas City, which was a big spot on a brutal day.
- Good company: Raiders’ rookie Malcolm Koonce can join an impressive list with a sack at Cleveland on Saturday.
-
Loading comments...