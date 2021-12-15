Silver Minings: Third-down issues aren’t going away

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has so many problems.

They’re not running the ball. Their offensive line is not protecting quarterback Derek Carr enough. The receivers, other than Hunter Renfrow, aren’t producing enough. They are turning the ball over too much.

Those are all big problems. But Las Vegas’ struggles on third down is also a massive issue.

#Raiders are last in NFL converting 3rd downs since the bye (22.4%) and 30th on 3rd down defense (47.8%) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 12, 2021

The Raiders converted on third down just four of 11 times in a 48-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This is a persisting problem that simply is not going away.

Until the Raiders learn to extend drives regularly, their offensive woes will likely remain.

