Raiders Podcast: TDL review vs the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders ugly defeat is something Raiders fans want to forget. The 48-9 loss will sting for a while,, but the Raiders team has to move on and get ready for the covid stricken Cleveland Browns.

BD and I give our thoughts on the ugly performance covering both sides of the football as usual. The offense and defense gave their worst performance with turnovers and ugly mistakes.

I go over the offensive line terrible day. Miller, leatherwood, and Parker will want to burn this film to the ground with all the pressure numbers given up. Also, I touch on Josh Jacobs not playing behind his pads.

BD goes over the mistakes that happen on the defensive side of the football. The mental errors put the Raiders in a bind, and could not get off the field vs. the Chiefs.

