Browns face COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Raiders’ Week 15 game

The Cleveland Browns were already dealing with a major coronavirus problem when they awakened on Wednesday morning. Then, they realized they have a full-blown crisis on their hands.

After placing eight players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, they added six more (five on the 53-man roster), including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On the COVID list:

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson III

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo https://t.co/r6TuQSYDbP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2021

Of course, the Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders in three days. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 18. They have several key players on the COVID-19 list in addition to Mayfield including: wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, guard Wyatt Teller, safety John Johnson, cornerback Troy Hill and defensive coordinator Malik McDowell. In total, Cleveland has 18 players on the COVID-19 list.

Also, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday alongside his starting quarterback ... this is a full-blown crisis for Cleveland. If Stefanski and all of the players on the list can’t receive two negative tests 24 hours apart before Saturday morning (which is unlikely), they will not be able to play that afternoon.

The Browns are not having a real practice today. There will be separate walkthroughs for offense, defense and special teams. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 15, 2021

Backup quarterback Case Keenum will play for Mayfield if Baker is unavailable. Multiple reports stated that the NFL has no current plans of moving or cancelling the game.

Can’t emphasize this enough: there is zero conversation at the NFL meeting about moving the Cleveland game. Same situation as league faced last year and why roster flexibility has been expanded during COVID-19. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 15, 2021

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, live now on @nflnetwork, says there has been no discussion on moving the #Browns #Raiders game in light of the COVID outbreak in Cleveland. “We feel confident with continuing changes and adaptions to our protocols we can do that.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021

The news of Cleveland’s outbreak has majorly affected odds set by the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders are now a 1-point favorite and the over/under line has dipped to 39 points. The betting line opened at Browns -6 and the over/under was 43.5